Indianapolis has one of the nation's hottest housing markets

James Briggs
Data: Redfin; Note: Metro divisions are subdivisions of metropolitan areas; Chart: Axios Visuals

Indianapolis is one of the fastest-moving real estate markets in the nation.

Driving the news: Around 58.7% of Indianapolis-area homes for sale in July were snapped up in two weeks or less, according to Redfin data shared with Axios.

  • Nationwide, roughly 41% of listings were marked pending, contingent or sold within that window, Redfin found.

The intrigue: Quick sales defy mortgage rates that are climbing toward 8% and causing sales to slump.

Between the lines: The dearth of homes for sale is driving much of the speed.

  • Statewide, the average home sold after nine days on the market in August — which is one day slower than in June and July, yet lightning-quick by historical standards, per the Indiana Association of Realtors.
  • About 10,000 homes were for sale on any given day in July and August, which is roughly half the 2019 for-sale listings.

What they're saying: "While inventory has improved over the summer, it's still exceptionally tight compared to 2018 or 2019," Lynn Wheeler, the Indiana Association of Realtors president, said in a recent market update.

  • "Limited supply still gives sellers excellent odds of seeing their home sell relatively quickly and for a higher price than in 2021 or 2022."

Yes, but: Inventory is also low in cities where homes aren't selling as fast, so there are other factors at play.

The bottom line: Despite the housing market craziness, it's still a pretty good time to be a seller in Indianapolis — unless you need to buy another place to live.

