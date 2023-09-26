Data: Redfin; Note: Metro divisions are subdivisions of metropolitan areas; Chart: Axios Visuals

Indianapolis is one of the fastest-moving real estate markets in the nation.

Driving the news: Around 58.7% of Indianapolis-area homes for sale in July were snapped up in two weeks or less, according to Redfin data shared with Axios.

Nationwide, roughly 41% of listings were marked pending, contingent or sold within that window, Redfin found.

The intrigue: Quick sales defy mortgage rates that are climbing toward 8% and causing sales to slump.

Between the lines: The dearth of homes for sale is driving much of the speed.

Statewide, the average home sold after nine days on the market in August — which is one day slower than in June and July, yet lightning-quick by historical standards, per the Indiana Association of Realtors.

About 10,000 homes were for sale on any given day in July and August, which is roughly half the 2019 for-sale listings.

What they're saying: "While inventory has improved over the summer, it's still exceptionally tight compared to 2018 or 2019," Lynn Wheeler, the Indiana Association of Realtors president, said in a recent market update.

"Limited supply still gives sellers excellent odds of seeing their home sell relatively quickly and for a higher price than in 2021 or 2022."

Yes, but: Inventory is also low in cities where homes aren't selling as fast, so there are other factors at play.

Indiana's median home price of $255,000 — far below the U.S. median of $421,000 — is attractive to out-of-state buyers, who can often afford to outbid local buyers while offering cash.

Institutional investors buy a higher proportion of Indianapolis' housing stock than any other city, per John Burns Real Estate Consulting, which keeps deals flowing.

The bottom line: Despite the housing market craziness, it's still a pretty good time to be a seller in Indianapolis — unless you need to buy another place to live.