1 hour ago - News

Robotics showcase invades downtown Detroit

Joe Guillen
Illustration of robot profile pictures stacked in a pile

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

The future of robotics, manufacturing and artificial intelligence is downtown this week.

Why it matters: Fast-paced technological innovations, the AI explosion and an ongoing labor shortage are driving interest in the growing robotics industry, which includes several in-state companies.

State of play: Arm-like robots that pick up and move items — sometimes called articulating robots — were plentiful.

  • Mujin's precision picker swooped toward a tote carrying screws with a swift and smooth motion. Its pinchers gently picked them up one at a time and placed each inside a separate container.
  • Another company, Norton Shores-based Smart Vision Lights, unveiled its new hidden strobe technology — lighting that strobes up to 4,000 times per second without appearing to flash. The company says the innovation achieves the heightened brightness of strobe lighting without the headache-inducing flickering.
Mujn's precision picker at Automate 2023 at Huntington Place
Mujin's precision picker at Automate 2023 at Huntington Place. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

Between the lines: Robots used for manufacturing are often characterized as job killers. Companies at Automate countered that by citing low unemployment and workforce needs.

Of note: The conference also has robotics-adjacent panels and speakers discussing technology topics such as ChatGPT and space exploration.

  • Gregory Robinson, former director of NASA's James Webb Telescope project, described the telescope's development and launch.
  • He was asked if he believes in extraterrestrial life during the Q&A portion and responded, "The probability is in that favor, I would say hands-down."

What's next: Tuesday's keynote speaker is Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo, who's expected to talk about applying leadership and teamwork principles to automation.

  • Registration for the rest of the conference is open until 3pm Thursday.
  • Next year's Automate is in Chicago.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more