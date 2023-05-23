Robotics showcase invades downtown Detroit

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The future of robotics, manufacturing and artificial intelligence is downtown this week.

Why it matters: Fast-paced technological innovations, the AI explosion and an ongoing labor shortage are driving interest in the growing robotics industry, which includes several in-state companies.

More than 25,000 registered for this week's Automate conference at Huntington Place, North America's largest robotics and automation event.

The showroom floor was packed Monday with hundreds of exhibitors showing off their products in action.

State of play: Arm-like robots that pick up and move items — sometimes called articulating robots — were plentiful.

Mujin's precision picker swooped toward a tote carrying screws with a swift and smooth motion. Its pinchers gently picked them up one at a time and placed each inside a separate container.

Another company, Norton Shores-based Smart Vision Lights, unveiled its new hidden strobe technology — lighting that strobes up to 4,000 times per second without appearing to flash. The company says the innovation achieves the heightened brightness of strobe lighting without the headache-inducing flickering.

Mujin's precision picker at Automate 2023 at Huntington Place. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

Between the lines: Robots used for manufacturing are often characterized as job killers. Companies at Automate countered that by citing low unemployment and workforce needs.

Robots can specialize in work that humans dislike — tasks that are dirty, dull or dangerous.

Of note: The conference also has robotics-adjacent panels and speakers discussing technology topics such as ChatGPT and space exploration.

Gregory Robinson, former director of NASA's James Webb Telescope project, described the telescope's development and launch.

He was asked if he believes in extraterrestrial life during the Q&A portion and responded, "The probability is in that favor, I would say hands-down."

What's next: Tuesday's keynote speaker is Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo, who's expected to talk about applying leadership and teamwork principles to automation.