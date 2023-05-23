Robotics showcase invades downtown Detroit
The future of robotics, manufacturing and artificial intelligence is downtown this week.
Why it matters: Fast-paced technological innovations, the AI explosion and an ongoing labor shortage are driving interest in the growing robotics industry, which includes several in-state companies.
- More than 25,000 registered for this week's Automate conference at Huntington Place, North America's largest robotics and automation event.
- The showroom floor was packed Monday with hundreds of exhibitors showing off their products in action.
State of play: Arm-like robots that pick up and move items — sometimes called articulating robots — were plentiful.
- Mujin's precision picker swooped toward a tote carrying screws with a swift and smooth motion. Its pinchers gently picked them up one at a time and placed each inside a separate container.
- Another company, Norton Shores-based Smart Vision Lights, unveiled its new hidden strobe technology — lighting that strobes up to 4,000 times per second without appearing to flash. The company says the innovation achieves the heightened brightness of strobe lighting without the headache-inducing flickering.
Between the lines: Robots used for manufacturing are often characterized as job killers. Companies at Automate countered that by citing low unemployment and workforce needs.
- Robots can specialize in work that humans dislike — tasks that are dirty, dull or dangerous.
Of note: The conference also has robotics-adjacent panels and speakers discussing technology topics such as ChatGPT and space exploration.
- Gregory Robinson, former director of NASA's James Webb Telescope project, described the telescope's development and launch.
- He was asked if he believes in extraterrestrial life during the Q&A portion and responded, "The probability is in that favor, I would say hands-down."
What's next: Tuesday's keynote speaker is Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo, who's expected to talk about applying leadership and teamwork principles to automation.
- Registration for the rest of the conference is open until 3pm Thursday.
- Next year's Automate is in Chicago.
