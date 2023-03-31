Robots are coming to take over in May.

Driving the news: Automate 2023, North America's largest robotics and automation event, is May 22-25 at Huntington Place.

More than 700 exhibitors will be on hand to show how robots are changing the way we live and work.

Why it matters: The industry is thriving — robots are in line to replace manual laborers like window washers and security guards while the explosion of artificial intelligence has knowledge workers on edge.

Yes, but: Labor shortages are driving automation's growth.

"The real threat to jobs is when companies can no longer stay competitive. So if you aren't using the best tools, you're putting all your workers at risk because the company may not be able to survive," Association for Advancing Automation (A3) president Jeff Burnstein tells Axios.

State of play: Automate is expected to draw about 25,000 people to witness new robotics applications and learn from industry professionals.

Ann Arbor-based A3 produces the annual event.

The exhibit showcase is free to anyone 12 and up with an interest in automation.

Between the lines: Exhibits will show off cutting-edge product assembly, vision, AI, motion control and more.

Last year's event included a large robot that lifted a Corvette into the air.

The intrigue: Automate's featured speakers — who are part of the paid conference — include Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo.

What does Izzo know about robots, you ask?

Like any industry, automation relies on leadership, teamwork and resiliency during tough times — all qualities within Izzo's wheelhouse, Burnstein says.

Gregory Robinson, the former director of NASA's James Webb Telescope project is also speaking.

The bottom line: Robotics and AI are becoming more integral to everyday life and Automate 2023 gives a preview of what that future can look like.