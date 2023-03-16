🏀 January, February, Izzo …
March Madness is Michigan State's favorite time of year under coach Tom Izzo.
What's happening: After an up-and-down season, the Spartans (19-12, 11-8 Big Ten) are seeded seventh in the NCAA Tournment's East Region.
- MSU plays No. 10-seed USC Friday at 12:15pm in Columbus on CBS.
State of play: MSU is on an amazing run under Izzo — he just became the first coach in history with 25 straight trips to the men's basketball tournament.
- The streak broke retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's record.
🥊 Reality check: This year's team is unlikely to make a deep tournament run. After a good stretch late in the season, the Spartans' scoring struggles returned last week when they lost their first Big Ten Tournament game to Ohio State.
The big picture: Rival U of M didn't make the tournament, but did beat Toledo in the NIT's first round Tuesday.
💭 Joe's thought bubble: The Trojans' size and athleticism present a tough matchup for MSU. I'd be thrilled with a Sweet 16 appearance.
- Point guard A.J. Hoggard is the X-factor. If he plays well, MSU can compete with anyone.
