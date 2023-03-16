MSU's Tom Izzo on the sidelines against Purdue. Photo: Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

March Madness is Michigan State's favorite time of year under coach Tom Izzo.

What's happening: After an up-and-down season, the Spartans (19-12, 11-8 Big Ten) are seeded seventh in the NCAA Tournment's East Region.

MSU plays No. 10-seed USC Friday at 12:15pm in Columbus on CBS.

State of play: MSU is on an amazing run under Izzo — he just became the first coach in history with 25 straight trips to the men's basketball tournament.

The streak broke retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's record.

🥊 Reality check: This year's team is unlikely to make a deep tournament run. After a good stretch late in the season, the Spartans' scoring struggles returned last week when they lost their first Big Ten Tournament game to Ohio State.

The big picture: Rival U of M didn't make the tournament, but did beat Toledo in the NIT's first round Tuesday.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: The Trojans' size and athleticism present a tough matchup for MSU. I'd be thrilled with a Sweet 16 appearance.