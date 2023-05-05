U.S. labor market booms in April, adding 253,000 jobs

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The labor market added 253,000 payrolls in April, while the unemployment rate dipped to 3.4% — a historically low level.

Why it matters: Job growth continued to boom last month, the latest sign that economy has strong momentum despite recent bank failures.

Economists expected a gain of 185,000 jobs last month.

Details: The April job figures are a pickup from the 165,000 jobs added the previous month, which were revised down by 71,000, the Labor Department said on Friday.

The Labor Department said that jobs growth in the previous two months was lower than first estimated: jobs growth was revised down by a combined 149,000 for February and March.

The big picture: In recent months, more Americans have joined the workforce, helping to ease labor force shortages.

The labor force participation rate — or the share of workers employed or looking for work — held at 62.6% in April.

Average hourly earnings, a measure of wage growth, rose to 0.5% in March. Wages rose 4.4% from the same time last year.

Where it stands: The Federal Reserve has been concerned about an out-of-balance labor market that it fears could stoke inflation that’s already running high.

But Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week that there were signs that the workforce was “coming back into better balance,” though it remained “very tight.”

Editor's note: This story was updated with a chart showing monthly job growth.