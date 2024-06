Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Driving the news: Clark is now women's college basketball's all-time scoring leader and just 18 points away from topping the men's NCAA record set by "Pistol Pete" Maravich in 1970 — a once-considered untouchable 3,667 points set before the introduction of the three-point line.

How it started: Iowa women's basketball associate head coach Jan Jensen told IPR this week that Clark's meteoric rise to becoming a household name is "perfect timing" built upon previous generations of Iowa women and local support for women's athletics.

When Clark was in 6th grade, Jensen watched her play in her hometown of West Des Moines and noticed she already had personality and three-point range.

"Boy, you could see she was special," Jensen told IPR.

State of play: The emergence of name, image and likeness deals have also helped Clark earn this moment. She's on cereal boxes and State Farm commercials.

Her style of play, with jaw-dropping passes and logo shots, alongside swagger and confidence, lends itself to social media buzz.

💭 Linh's thought bubble: Your newsletter writers are admittedly not huge sports viewers.

But there's something about this collective moment behind Caitlin and the Hawkeye women that feels so positive and exciting for our community.

What's next: The Hawkeyes play Ohio State at noon Sunday in Carver-Hawkeye Arena before heading to the Big Ten Tournament and March Madness.