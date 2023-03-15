College basketball stars' favorite small businesses

Iowa hoops standout Caitlin Clark and UNC's Caleb Love star in a new NIL ad from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, calling for the modernization of the Small Business Administration.

Why it matters: NILs are expanding. This campaign is believed to be the first time they've been used to advocate for federal policy.

In the ad, Clark calls herself a "superfan" of Almost Famous Popcorn in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Love is a self-proclaimed "fanatic" of Andia's Ice Cream in Cary, N.C.

Stat to go: Neither Clark nor Love was born the last time the SBA was reauthorized by Congress.