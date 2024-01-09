Jan 9, 2024 - News

Hy-Vee sells Caitlin Clark cereal, "Caitlin's Crunch Time"

headshot
Photo: Courtesy of Hy-Vee

A familiar face will line Hy-Vee's cereal aisles starting Thursday.

Driving the news: Hy-Vee is launching "Caitlin's Crunch Time" — a frosted flakes cereal.

  • 100% of Clark's proceeds from the cereal will go towards the Caitlin Clark Foundation, a nonprofit she founded focused on education, nutrition and sports for youth.
  • The cost of the cereal has not been shared yet.

Where to find it: Select Hy-Vee stores around Des Moines, Iowa City and the Quad Cities-area.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more