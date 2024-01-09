Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Photo: Courtesy of Hy-Vee

A familiar face will line Hy-Vee's cereal aisles starting Thursday.

Driving the news: Hy-Vee is launching "Caitlin's Crunch Time" — a frosted flakes cereal.

100% of Clark's proceeds from the cereal will go towards the Caitlin Clark Foundation, a nonprofit she founded focused on education, nutrition and sports for youth.

The cost of the cereal has not been shared yet.

Where to find it: Select Hy-Vee stores around Des Moines, Iowa City and the Quad Cities-area.