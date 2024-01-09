Jan 9, 2024 - News
Hy-Vee sells Caitlin Clark cereal, "Caitlin's Crunch Time"
A familiar face will line Hy-Vee's cereal aisles starting Thursday.
Driving the news: Hy-Vee is launching "Caitlin's Crunch Time" — a frosted flakes cereal.
- 100% of Clark's proceeds from the cereal will go towards the Caitlin Clark Foundation, a nonprofit she founded focused on education, nutrition and sports for youth.
- The cost of the cereal has not been shared yet.
Where to find it: Select Hy-Vee stores around Des Moines, Iowa City and the Quad Cities-area.
