NCAA women's basketball tickets have seen a boom in sales since the arrival of Caitlin Clark, according to new data from ticket reseller Vivid Seats.

Driving the news: The West Des Moines native is averaging 31 points per game, 7.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists and has led the Iowa Hawkeyes to a 17-1 record and a second-place ranking in the Associated Press' women's college basketball poll.

By the numbers: Vivid Seats found that Iowa's women's team has seen a 162% increase in the average sold price for home and away regular season games compared to last season.

Fans are traveling on average 32% farther for Hawkeyes games compared to last year.

And the average ticket price has increased 207% since Clark joined the team in 2020.

Zoom out: In general, women's college basketball has seen a 46% increase in average sold price this season, and fans are traveling 15% farther compared to last season.

The average sold price for Iowa Women's Basketball ($120) is 82% more this season than Iowa Men's Basketball ($66).

Five of the most in-demand tickets for NCAAW games since 2019 have been Iowa's, including:

Last spring's NCAA Women's Championship game vs. LSU (avg. $364) and games this season vs. Minnesota (avg. $239), Indiana (avg. $237) and Illinois (avg. $217), which takes place on Feb. 25.

What's next: The Hawkeyes will face the No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus at noon ET on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.