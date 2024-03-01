Share on email (opens in new window)

Basketball fans are about to get a taste of the excitement Cleveland will experience during the NCAA Women's Final Four in April. Driving the news: Reigning Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and her No. 6 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes host the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday.

Why it matters: It's a matchup between two potential No. 1 seeds, as well as favorites for the Final Four, to be held in Cleveland next month.

Clark is also likely to break Pete Maravich's mark for most career points in Division I history for men and women.

Catch up quick: Clark broke Kelsey Plum's record for most career points in women's NCAA history on Feb. 15.

On Wednesday, Clark surpassed Lynette Woodard's overall women's college record of 3,649 points, which Woodard recorded before the NCAA officially recognized women's sports.

Clark announced Thursday that she plans to enter the WNBA draft this year.

State of play: She averages 32 points per game and needs just 18 points on Sunday to eclipse Maravich's record.

The intrigue: Iowa-OSU is a rematch of a Jan. 21 game that saw the Buckeyes beat the Hawkeyes 100-92 in overtime at Columbus' Schottenstein Center.

With a win over Michigan on Wednesday, OSU secured the Big Ten regular season title.

What's next: The Big Ten women's basketball tournament starts Wednesday, and the first round of the NCAA tournament starts March 22. The Final Four takes place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 5 and 7.

The big picture: Last year's Women's March Madness set ratings records.

That momentum and Clark's star power could make this year's tournament the biggest ever.

What we're watching: In addition to Iowa and OSU, the list of top NCAA tournament contenders includes the past three tournament winners LSU, South Carolina and Stanford.

There's also UConn, led by standout Paige Bueckers, and USC with star JuJu Watkins, who could wind up challenging Clark's records one day.

Worthy of your time: Sunday's game airs at 1pm on Fox.

Ticket packages are still available for the Women's Final Four.

