Caitlin Clark is on the cusp of the all-time scoring record

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes on Feb. 11, 2024 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo: Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark is just eight points away from breaking the NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring record. Why it matters: The West Des Moines native was recruited by schools like Notre Dame and could've played almost anywhere, but stayed in Iowa for her national star turn.

That she is setting this legacy-defining record while on a first-name basis with most of the state says something both about her and about us.

Driving the news: Clark, who is averaging more than 32 points per game this season, should have no problem topping former Washington star Kelsey Plum's 3,527 career points at home Thursday night against Michigan (16-9).

And with five regular season games left, plus the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments, Clark is also within range of Pete Maravich's 3,667 career points — the men's record that has stood for 54 years.

The intrigue: Tickets for Thursday's game are averaging $250 each, per data from ticket marketplace Vivid Seats shared with Axios.

The cheapest resale tickets are going for around $350.

Reality check: Clark probably should've set the record last Sunday, but No. 4 Iowa completely collapsed against Nebraska. Clark didn't score in the fourth quarter and lost to the Huskers for the first time in her career.

That frustration could mean she comes out firing and sets the record in the first quarter inside the friendly confines of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The bottom line: Clark has already reached a supernova star level rare for college athletes. Becoming the NCAA's all-time scoring leader would put a crown on one of the most dominant college basketball careers ever.

How to watch: The 7pm game is on Peacock and Hawkeye Radio Network.

Editor's note: This story was updated to note that Vivid Seats is a ticket marketplace, not a resale company.