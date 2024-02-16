Skip to main content
Updated 56 mins ago - Sports

Caitlin Clark sets NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring record

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after breaking the NCAA women's all-time scoring record on Feb. 15 in Iowa City, Iowa. Photo: Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring record on Thursday.

Why it matters: The West Des Moines native made the record-breaking three pointer in the first quarter of Thursday's game against Michigan in her home state.

By the numbers: Clark topped the record of former Washington star Kelsey Plum's 3,527 career points.

Zoom out: She is the first Division I player to surpass 3,000 points, 1,000 assists and 800 rebounds, the NCAA said.

