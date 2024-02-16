Caitlin Clark sets NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring record

Share on email (opens in new window)

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after breaking the NCAA women's all-time scoring record on Feb. 15 in Iowa City, Iowa. Photo: Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring record on Thursday. Why it matters: The West Des Moines native made the record-breaking three pointer in the first quarter of Thursday's game against Michigan in her home state.

By the numbers: Clark topped the record of former Washington star Kelsey Plum's 3,527 career points.

Clark, who is averaging more than 32 points per game, is also within reach of Pete Maravich's 3,667 career points — the men's record set five decades ago.

Zoom out: She is the first Division I player to surpass 3,000 points, 1,000 assists and 800 rebounds, the NCAA said.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.