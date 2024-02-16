Updated 56 mins ago - Sports
Caitlin Clark sets NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring record
Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring record on Thursday.
Why it matters: The West Des Moines native made the record-breaking three pointer in the first quarter of Thursday's game against Michigan in her home state.
By the numbers: Clark topped the record of former Washington star Kelsey Plum's 3,527 career points.
- Clark, who is averaging more than 32 points per game, is also within reach of Pete Maravich's 3,667 career points — the men's record set five decades ago.
Zoom out: She is the first Division I player to surpass 3,000 points, 1,000 assists and 800 rebounds, the NCAA said.
