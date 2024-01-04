NCAA signs new $920M TV deal with ESPN

LSU's Angel Reese celebrates winning the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images.

The NCAA has signed a new, eight-year TV deal worth nearly $1 billion to cover 40 of its championships with ESPN, the collegiate organization announced Thursday. Why it matters: This is the first of multiple, big media deal dominoes to fall in 2024 and represents a hefty increase in value.

Details: The agreement is valued at $115 million annually, NCAA President Charlie Baker told Sports Business Journal. That total includes roughly $28 million in production and marketing costs.

The deal includes all previous championships under the current deal, which expires after this school year. It also adds the Division I men's and women's tennis team championships and the national collegiate men's gymnastics championship.

Division II and Division III also add coverage on ESPN platforms of championships in men's and women's basketball and women's volleyball.

The 2032 expiration of the deal now puts it on the same timeline as the men's basketball tournament's media deal with Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Be smart: Notably, the deal includes rights to the Women's Basketball Tournament following speculation that the NCAA was looking to break them out separately.

It was an open question on how valuable the group of championships would have been without the inclusion of the women's basketball tournament.

Baker told SBJ that they valued the women's tournament at $65 million annually, accounting for roughly 56% of the deal's annual value.

The big picture: The media rights market is tightening amid the secular decline of cable and the last decade of rising costs for sports.

That's forced leagues to seek out more TV partners than before and reach out to tech giants like Amazon, Apple and YouTube that are increasingly looking to get into sports.

NASCAR expanded from two to four TV partners, adding Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon, to help land a 40% fee increase.

What's next: The NBA's rights will be the one to watch in 2024 — its deals with Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery expire in 2025.

Additionally, the College Football Playoff will court additional TV partners for next year's expanded 12-team format. In 2026, the entire playoff will be up for grabs.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to say that NCAA president Charlie Baker told the Sports Business Journal the women's tournament would account for roughly 56% of the deal's annual value, not 75%.