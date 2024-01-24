Share on email (opens in new window)

Yuan Wonton's Penelope Wong is nominated for the second time for best chef in the mountain region. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Colorado's best restaurants are competing for the culinary industry's top annual prizes.

Driving the news: 13 prominent chefs and restaurants from Denver to Aspen received nominations as semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard awards, including a number of first-time nods.

Kelly Whitaker, the chef behind the Wolf's Tailor and BRUTØ, received a second nod in as many years for outstanding restaurateur.

Why it matters: The nominations serve as a guide to the best of the state's food scene and build on the hype created by the Michelin Guide's arrival in Colorado.

Details: Here are Colorado's semifinalists:

Outstanding restaurateur: Kelly Whitaker, Id Est Hospitality Group (The Wolf's Tailor, BRUTØ, Basta and more)

Outstanding chef: Barclay Dodge, Bosq in Aspen

Outstanding restaurant: Beckon in Denver

Emerging chef: Kenneth Wan, MAKfam in Denver

Best new restaurant: Sắp Sửa in Denver

Outstanding pastry chef or baker: Carolyn Nugent and Alen Ramos, Poulette Bakeshop in Parker

Outstanding wine and beverage program: Sunday Vinyl in Denver

The intrigue: In the category for best chef in the mountain region (Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming), the state landed six of the 20 nominations:

Theo Adley, Marigold in Lyons

Diego Coconati, Lucina Eatery & Bar in Denver

Aminata Dia and Rougui Dia, Le French in Denver

Bo Porytko, Molotov Kitschen + Cocktails in Denver

Matt Vawter, Rootstalk in Breckenridge

Penelope Wong, Yuan Wonton in Denver

Yes, but: No Colorado nominees came in the categories for outstanding bakery, hospitality, or bar.

What's next: The finalists are announced April 3 ahead of the awards ceremony June 10 in Chicago.

