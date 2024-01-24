13 Colorado chefs and restaurants named semifinalists for 2024 James Beard awards
Colorado's best restaurants are competing for the culinary industry's top annual prizes.
Driving the news: 13 prominent chefs and restaurants from Denver to Aspen received nominations as semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard awards, including a number of first-time nods.
- Kelly Whitaker, the chef behind the Wolf's Tailor and BRUTØ, received a second nod in as many years for outstanding restaurateur.
Why it matters: The nominations serve as a guide to the best of the state's food scene and build on the hype created by the Michelin Guide's arrival in Colorado.
Details: Here are Colorado's semifinalists:
- Outstanding restaurateur: Kelly Whitaker, Id Est Hospitality Group (The Wolf's Tailor, BRUTØ, Basta and more)
- Outstanding chef: Barclay Dodge, Bosq in Aspen
- Outstanding restaurant: Beckon in Denver
- Emerging chef: Kenneth Wan, MAKfam in Denver
- Best new restaurant: Sắp Sửa in Denver
- Outstanding pastry chef or baker: Carolyn Nugent and Alen Ramos, Poulette Bakeshop in Parker
- Outstanding wine and beverage program: Sunday Vinyl in Denver
The intrigue: In the category for best chef in the mountain region (Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming), the state landed six of the 20 nominations:
- Theo Adley, Marigold in Lyons
- Diego Coconati, Lucina Eatery & Bar in Denver
- Aminata Dia and Rougui Dia, Le French in Denver
- Bo Porytko, Molotov Kitschen + Cocktails in Denver
- Matt Vawter, Rootstalk in Breckenridge
- Penelope Wong, Yuan Wonton in Denver
Yes, but: No Colorado nominees came in the categories for outstanding bakery, hospitality, or bar.
What's next: The finalists are announced April 3 ahead of the awards ceremony June 10 in Chicago.
Go deeper: Colorado's James Beard award semifinalists from 2022 and 2023.
