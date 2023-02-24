Denver food news: The newest restaurant and brewery openings

Denver's food and drink scene is popping with new restaurants and new locations for old favorites.

Here's what you need to know:

Now open: Major Tom may be the hottest new reservation in town. The team behind Beckon and Call just opened the kitchen and bar at 2845 Larimer St.

Bistro Vendome opened its new Park Hill outpost on Kearney Street after closing its Larimer Square location because of construction on the block.

Uptown favorite D Bar opened its new airy cafe and bakery in Central Park at 7302 E. 29th St.

The decadent ice cream maker Smith and Canon is now open in Lakewood's Colorado Mills after it departed its Colfax Avenue spot, Westword reports.

The eponymous Chocolate Lab restaurant reopened in its new Hilltop space at 5573 E. 3rd Ave. after it closed the Colfax location.

Olive and Finch debuted its sibling restaurant, Little Finch, on the 16th Street Mall in a former Starbucks location.

What's next: Denver Beer Company opens its fourth location in Lowry on Saturday with live music, special beer released from its seven-barrel on-site system and eats from Elevated Humble Foods.

The same day, Rush Bowls, a Colorado-based company known for quick and healthy meals, opens its second Denver location at 1580 Blake St.

What to watch: Meta Asian Kitchen is opening its own location this fall on South Broadway. It's an upgrade from the fast-casual Cantonese restaurant's current location inside Avanti food hall in Lower Highlands.

Chef Kenneth Wan and partner Doris Yuen plan to rebrand as MAKfam when it opens at 39 W. 1st Ave. and feature new menu items. In the meantime, it's taking over the kitchen at Honor Farm.

Of note: One of Cherry Creek's most prominent corners is getting a new restaurant. The former Thirsty Lion at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Columbine Street is transforming into a seafood restaurant, BusinessDen reports.