Le French opens new Denver location

Le French's new location in Denver is quietly bringing cuisine with an international flair to one of the city's quietest neighborhoods.

Driving the news: The restaurant, which serves French cuisine with Senegalese influence, opened its location (846 Albion St.) in September next to an AMC movie theater at 9+CO, the big and relatively new mixed-use development near Colorado Boulevard and 9th Avenue.

The big picture: Chef and co-owner Aminata Dia's original restaurant has been a staple at the Belleview Station district in the Denver Tech Center.

What I ordered: I visited for a Friday brunch and landed on the Senegalese fried chicken yassa sandwich, and I'm just going to go ahead and say it: This is the best chicken sandwich I've ever had.

It was so crispy, and its lemon-onion yassa sauce, a popular dish style in West Africa, was a completely new and flavorful experience for someone used to far less interesting condiments.

Making such a kitchen staple feel — dare I say, fancy — is no easy feat.

The intrigue: I started out with escargots, a dish I've heard about countless times but never actually tried, and I found myself really enjoying the tangy taste. The olive oil sauce was perfect with some freshly-cut bread.

For dessert, I went with the sorbet, which was a nice, chilled balance to the fried chicken and snails.

The bottom line: On the price scale, Le French falls somewhere in the middle. On food quality, it's exceptional. All told, it feels like accessible luxury.