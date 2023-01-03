3 new Denver restaurants to try in 2023
Denver's dining scene has weathered dozens of closures over the past two years.
Threat level: Supply-chain disruptions, labor shortages and an increase in wholesale food prices means the cost of doing business has "never been higher" for local eateries, according to the Colorado Restaurant Association.
- Meanwhile, wages rose by an average of 20%, per the CRA.
Yes, but: Despite the challenges, residents and visitors have several new Mile High restaurants to visit in the new year.
Here are three to add to your list:
Molotov Kitschen + Cocktails
Focusing on Eastern European food and cocktails, this restaurant — at 3333 E. Colfax Ave. — is the newest creation from the masterminds behind Middleman and Misfit SnackBar.
The fresh menu includes items like braised duck with a sour cherry borscht, and patychky, a simple Ukrainian dish of meat on a stick. A recent Instagram post said the restaurant will open this month, though a specific date has not been publicly shared.
Hey Kiddo
The menu here will focus on global recipes rather than one specific cuisine, Westword reports. But Kelly Whitaker, who has earned a variety of accolades with his existing eateries Wolf's Tailor and Basta, joins forces with San Francisco chef Deuki Hong, who specializes in Korean fare.
- An opening date hasn't been set for the new spot at 4337 Tennyson St.
Kiké’s Red Tacos
So this isn't technically a new concept, since the food truck known for its birria-style tacos has operated since 2020. But it is opening a permanent location in Denver's Northside, according to the Denver Post.
- It will take over the 2,000 square-foot space at 1200 W. 38th Ave., previously occupied by Crush Pizza + Tap.
- The restauranteurs did not return calls or emails from Axios Denver about its opening date.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.