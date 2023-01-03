Denver's dining scene has weathered dozens of closures over the past two years.

Threat level: Supply-chain disruptions, labor shortages and an increase in wholesale food prices means the cost of doing business has "never been higher" for local eateries, according to the Colorado Restaurant Association.

Meanwhile, wages rose by an average of 20%, per the CRA.

Yes, but: Despite the challenges, residents and visitors have several new Mile High restaurants to visit in the new year.

Here are three to add to your list:

Focusing on Eastern European food and cocktails, this restaurant — at 3333 E. Colfax Ave. — is the newest creation from the masterminds behind Middleman and Misfit SnackBar.

The fresh menu includes items like braised duck with a sour cherry borscht, and patychky, a simple Ukrainian dish of meat on a stick. A recent Instagram post said the restaurant will open this month, though a specific date has not been publicly shared.

The menu here will focus on global recipes rather than one specific cuisine, Westword reports. But Kelly Whitaker, who has earned a variety of accolades with his existing eateries Wolf's Tailor and Basta, joins forces with San Francisco chef Deuki Hong, who specializes in Korean fare.

An opening date hasn't been set for the new spot at 4337 Tennyson St.

So this isn't technically a new concept, since the food truck known for its birria-style tacos has operated since 2020. But it is opening a permanent location in Denver's Northside, according to the Denver Post.