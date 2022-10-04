Slope & Hatch Chorizo Hash tacos with tomatillo salsa. Photo: John Frank/Axios

National Taco Day doesn't always fall on Taco Tuesday … but when it does, it might be a sin not to celebrate.

Driving the news: In honor of Tuesday's tasty holiday, Yelp published the 100 top taco spots nationwide based on rave reviews — and four Colorado restaurants landed on the list:

Yes, but: Considering we've dedicated quite a bit of real estate to the coverage of local tacos, Axios Denver readers know there are plenty of others top spots Yelp missed.

Here are some favorites around metro Denver that were left off the list: