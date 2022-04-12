11 mins ago - Food and Drink

Monica's Taco Shop in Colorado Springs does old school right

John Frank
Carne Asada and carnitas tacos from Monica's in Colorado Springs. Photo: John Frank/Axios
The other day, we asked a friend and Colorado College grad where to find the best tacos in Colorado Springs.

The intrigue: The answer came back Monica's Taco Shop — along with this unusual endorsement: "You know it's good because El Chapo laundered money through there," we were told.

What to order: The menu covers all the bases. The carnitas taco hit the spot with decadent pulled pork and a bright pico salsa.

  • The chicken taco game wrapped in a hard shell with shredded lettuce is a tasty old school approach.

Bonus: We love tacos, but the best part about Monica's is probably the all-day breakfast burritos.

