Monica's Taco Shop in Colorado Springs does old school right

The other day, we asked a friend and Colorado College grad where to find the best tacos in Colorado Springs.

The intrigue: The answer came back Monica's Taco Shop — along with this unusual endorsement: "You know it's good because El Chapo laundered money through there," we were told.

Not to condone the alleged crime, but we had to try it.

What to order: The menu covers all the bases. The carnitas taco hit the spot with decadent pulled pork and a bright pico salsa.

The chicken taco game wrapped in a hard shell with shredded lettuce is a tasty old school approach.

Bonus: We love tacos, but the best part about Monica's is probably the all-day breakfast burritos.