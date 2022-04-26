Some of Denver's best shrimp tacos come out of this Mexican kitchen
This week's Taco Tuesday tour takes us to Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant in Barnum, where the seafood is as bright as the eatery's pops of colorful decor.
Why it matters: This place — at 35 Federal Blvd. — is where the party's at, I learned after dropping by on a recent Friday night.
- The restaurant doubles as a sports bar, hosts live bands every weekend and serves fresh food until 1am.
What I ordered: The tacos gobernador
- Cost: $12.95 for three grilled shrimp tacos, plus sides of rice and beans.
- What makes them special: From the ultra-crispy tortillas and butter-soaked shrimp to the gooey Monterey cheese and sprinkles of pico de gallo, these bad boys grow more irresistible with every greasy bite.
