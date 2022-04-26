This week's Taco Tuesday tour takes us to Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant in Barnum, where the seafood is as bright as the eatery's pops of colorful decor.

Why it matters: This place — at 35 Federal Blvd. — is where the party's at, I learned after dropping by on a recent Friday night.

The restaurant doubles as a sports bar, hosts live bands every weekend and serves fresh food until 1am.

What I ordered: The tacos gobernador