Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

One of the best breakfast tacos on the Western Slope is made at a small, brick-walled shop in downtown Glenwood Springs.

What to know: Slope & Hatch offers an eclectic menu, specializing in hot dogs, tacos and drinks.

The menu standout is the Chorizo Hash taco with a fried egg, potatoes, pepper jack cheese and sofrito.

It's rich in flavor, not too spicy and hits the spot no matter the time of day.

Other favorites include the Beef Barbacoa and Margarita Grill Shrimp.

Our thought bubble: It's hard to find a seat in the six-table restaurant, so grab food to-go and walk around the corner to Casey Brewing and Blending's taproom, which makes some of the best beer in Colorado.