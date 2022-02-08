1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Taco Tuesday: Slope & Hatch makes a breakfast taco for any time

John Frank
Slope & Hatch Chorizo Hash tacos with tomatillo salsa. Photo: John Frank/Axios
One of the best breakfast tacos on the Western Slope is made at a small, brick-walled shop in downtown Glenwood Springs.

What to know: Slope & Hatch offers an eclectic menu, specializing in hot dogs, tacos and drinks.

The menu standout is the Chorizo Hash taco with a fried egg, potatoes, pepper jack cheese and sofrito.

  • It's rich in flavor, not too spicy and hits the spot no matter the time of day.
  • Other favorites include the Beef Barbacoa and Margarita Grill Shrimp.

Our thought bubble: It's hard to find a seat in the six-table restaurant, so grab food to-go and walk around the corner to Casey Brewing and Blending's taproom, which makes some of the best beer in Colorado.

