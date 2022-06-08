Denver's food scene evolves by the day with new starts and unfortunate stops.

What to know: Here's the latest to help guide your culinary adventures.

Openings

Yuan Wonton and Pho King Rapidos — two of Denver's most popular food trucks — are collaborating with Sweets and Sourdough to open a brick-and-mortar location this summer. The exact address is still not disclosed.

Lucina opened on Kearney Street in Park Hill in May offering Latin American dishes such as mojo pork chops and salty-sweet fried plantains.

The owners — Diego Coconati, Michelle Nguyen and Erasmo Casiano — are partners at the ​​Create Cooking School at Stanley Marketplace.

Street Feud is the new hotspot in the East Colfax Avenue dining scene. Evolving from a food stall to a freestanding restaurant with street art, Korean and Mexican food.

Chef Merlin Verrier's operation was just approved for a liquor license, and they opened a patio for the summer.

A hip new food hall in Arvada plans to open July 9 and offer a place for national chefs to test new concepts, the Denver Business Journal reports.

Freedom Street Social at 15177 Candelas Pkwy. will open with Lea Jane's Hot Chicken, Sushi Kuro and Osito — a fast-casual version of chef Juan Padro's popular Mister Oso restaurant.

Bonnie Brae Tavern — an 88-year-old institution on University Avenue — will close June 25, BusinessDen reports.

The current owners, whose grandparents founded the business in 1934, sold the entire property, which includes surrounding businesses, for $4.5 million in May. A development firm is expected to build apartments at the location.

Etc. Eatery on South Pearl Street in the Platt Park neighborhood will close after two years.