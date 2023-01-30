Denver Public Schools is weighing whether to ban ChatGPT, Axios Denver has learned.

Driving the news: ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot that launched late last year. A growing number of schools and universities across the country are barring the tech outright, with many teachers fearing their students will use the super-smart software to cheat.

The bot, which can answer complex questions, write poetry and even pass a Wharton Business School exam, has sparked conversation, wonder and worry worldwide since its debut, Axios AM reported last week.

In response to its soaring popularity, more educators nationwide are overhauling their classes — including requiring more oral exams, group work and handwritten assignments over typed ones, the New York Times reports.

State of play: Administrators at Denver Public Schools are now developing tactics to "tackle" the new technology, district spokesperson Rae Childress told us.

What they're saying: DPS leaders are considering "what protocols we will be putting in place in upcoming semesters to prevent cheating and other misuse of this cutting-edge tech," and "how AI can be used as an effective teaching tool," Childress said.

The other side: Some educators aren't envisioning an educational doomsday, but rather see value in utilizing tools like ChatGPT to enhance learning and critical thinking.

"I don’t know how to do it well yet, but I want AI chatbots to become like calculators for writing," Kelly Gibson, an English teacher and educator for 25 years, told Wired.

What we're watching: How soon DPS administrators will come to a decision, but a timeline remains unclear.

