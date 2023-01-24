ChatGPT banned by Seattle schools — for now
Joining a growing number of schools and universities across the nation, Seattle Public Schools has banned ChatGPT and six other potential "cheating sites."
Driving the news: The district banned OpenAI's conversational chatbot on its WiFi and on district devices in December, Seattle Public Schools spokesperson Tim Robinson told Axios this week.
- ChatGPT, which can answer complex questions, write poems and produce content instantly, has sparked conversation, reverence and disquiet worldwide, Axios AM reported Tuesday.
- Among those concerned are some educators who fear students will use the technology to do their schoolwork.
- Robinson said the six additional sites that were banned by the district are: rytr.me, articleforge.com, writesonic.com, ai-writer.com, wordai.com and jasper.ai.
What they're saying: "Original thought and original work is required of students, and the concern here is that sites like this can produce content that is not original," Robinson said.
What we're watching: Robinson said the prohibition may not be the final word as there is a growing and evolving conversation in the district and around the country on how to effectively use, rather than ban, the sites.
