ChatGPT banned by Seattle schools — for now

Joining a growing number of schools and universities across the nation, Seattle Public Schools has banned ChatGPT and six other potential "cheating sites."

Driving the news: The district banned OpenAI's conversational chatbot on its WiFi and on district devices in December, Seattle Public Schools spokesperson Tim Robinson told Axios this week.

ChatGPT, which can answer complex questions, write poems and produce content instantly, has sparked conversation, reverence and disquiet worldwide, Axios AM reported Tuesday.

Among those concerned are some educators who fear students will use the technology to do their schoolwork.

Robinson said the six additional sites that were banned by the district are: rytr.me, articleforge.com, writesonic.com, ai-writer.com, wordai.com and jasper.ai.

What they're saying: "Original thought and original work is required of students, and the concern here is that sites like this can produce content that is not original," Robinson said.

What we're watching: Robinson said the prohibition may not be the final word as there is a growing and evolving conversation in the district and around the country on how to effectively use, rather than ban, the sites.