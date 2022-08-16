1 hour ago - News

Grand jury called to investigate Denver police shooting

Esteban L. Hernandez
In this illustration, a plastic baggie is labeled with the word "evidence" as a police badge rests inside.
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann on Tuesday said her office will ask a grand jury to investigate the July 17 police shooting in Lower Downtown Denver that left six injured bystanders and a man targeted by police.

Why it matters: The investigation has the potential to lead to charges against the officers involved in the incident.

  • In her statement McCann noted the "high" public interest in the shooting, as Denver police have offered few details about how the bystanders were injured.
  • Her announcement coincides with the expected release of body-camera footage from the day of the shooting.

Catch up quick: The incident happened after officers opened fire on a man later identified as 21-year-old Jordan Waddy near the intersection of 20th and Larimer streets.

Of note: McCann said until the the grand jury's work is complete, her office will have no further comment on the investigation.

  • Other public officials have said the incident has "shaken trust" in the city's police department.
