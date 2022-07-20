Denver police face new scrutiny after gunfire injures six bystanders

An investigation is underway and three officers have been put on leave following a police-involved shooting that left bystanders injured last weekend in Denver's Lower Downtown neighborhood.

Driving the news: In the early morning hours on Sunday, three officers fired seven rounds into a downtown crowd — injuring three adult women and three adult males. Local law enforcement officials say they were targeting a 21-year-old man who was pointing a handgun at officers.

Department leaders are defending officers' actions, telling reporters Wednesday that "in the moment, they were doing what they could to stop violence and ensure safety downtown."

But, but, but: The department has offered few additional details, and Cmdr. Matt Clark said "it may be difficult for us to offer conclusive evidence at any time." Police have not confirmed the cause of bystanders' injuries.

The other side: Multiple witnesses maintain that officers fired "randomly" into a packed street.

Meanwhile, at least two bystanders have come forward to say they were shot by police that night — and one has already lawyered up to fight back.

A rally in response to the shooting has been organized by the Denver chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, and is slated for 6pm Thursday at the state Capitol.

The big picture: The shooting spree is the department's third officer-involved shooting in one week.

And it comes just months after a federal jury ruled the city must pay $14 million for the police department's actions during the George Floyd protests in 2020.

Zoom in: Violent crime citywide is on the rise.

Denver has seen 53 killings this year, putting the city "on pace to exceed any year in modern recorded history," police chief Paul Pazen said at a new briefing Wednesday.

What they're saying: Mayor Michael Hancock told Axios Denver on Monday that he continues to champion Pazen and "could not be prouder" of the city's police department, despite officers' recent actions.

The mayor also stressed the importance of seeing the LoDo shooting investigation through before jumping to any conclusions.

What's next: Pazen said his team would release body camera footage in the coming days and conduct a thorough review of the shooting in coordination with the district attorney's office and the Office of the Independent Monitor.

Yes, but: The independent monitor's office — which serves as the city's top police watchdog — has sat vacant for more than a year. And it remains unclear when the position may be filled.