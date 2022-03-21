Denver federal police trial highlights independent monitor's key role

Newly released documents first reported by Axios Denver that detail police officer's "total leadership failure" during racial justice protests in 2020 underscore the importance of the city's Office of the Independent Monitor.

State of play: The claims from top law enforcement officials are revealed in confidential memos written by directors in the OIM. The documents were drawn from interviews conducted as part of the civilian oversight agency's review of the city's response to the demonstrations at the state Capitol.

Why it matters: The law enforcement watchdog has sat vacant for more than a year after former independent monitor Nicholas Mitchell resigned at the start of 2021 to take a job overseeing reform of Los Angeles County jails.

Driving the news: The Citizen Oversight Board earlier this month tossed out the three finalists in the running to take Mitchell’s seat and decided to reopen the search.

"None were quite the right fit" nor had the "stakeholder consensus … that we felt needed to hire one of the three candidates," the group wrote in a statement.

The board consists of nine appointed community members who oversee how effectively the monitor does their job. Denver's members are picked by the mayor and city council.

Flashback: Before his exit, Mitchell delivered a scathing report detailing Denver police officers’ excessive force amid George Floyd protests.

Officers did not effectively track their use of less-lethal projectiles and often failed to promptly create use-of-force reports, the watchdog analysis found.

Of note: The search for Mitchell's replacement marks the first time that the Citizen Oversight Board — not Denver's mayor — has the power to choose who sits in the seat, thanks to a measure approved by Denver voters this past November.

'What's next: The Citizen Oversight Board intends to name a new independent monitor by late summer. The plan is to make the next selection process "as collaborative with the community and city stakeholders as the process we just concluded," the group stated.

