In a precedent-setting verdict, a federal jury decided Friday that the city of Denver must be held accountable for its violent response to 2020 protests following the death of George Floyd.

Driving the news: The city must pay $14 million collectively to 12 protesters who were tear gassed, pepper sprayed and shot with rubber projectiles and chemical weapons.

Why it matters: The trial is the first in the U.S. to challenge a police department's use of force against protesters — and marks the first time a jury has held a city liable for violating protesters' civil rights.

To date, Denver has quietly settled most lawsuits outside the courtroom to the tune of more than $1 million, but protesters in this case wanted to hold the city accountable in a public setting.

Standing in front of the jury in his closing arguments, attorney Tim Macdonald said, "this is a case that will be watched by … people around the country."

Catch up quick: Over the three-week trial, plaintiffs focused the jury's attention on the injuries suffered by protesters and the indiscriminate use of force by police officers.

In their defense, attorneys for Mayor Michael Hancock's administration allowed that mistakes were made, but said the unprecedented reaction was necessary because of injuries sustained by officers and destruction of property.

Confidential memos presented in the trial also raised significant questions about the leadership of police chief Paul Pazen.

Between the lines: The case hinged on whether the police department's response — its training, policies and practices — impinged on the civil rights of the protesters.

The jury — which deliberated for five hours — decided the city violated the First and Fourth Amendment rights of the protesters, as did Aurora officers who aided Denver's department.

The only law enforcement official individually named in the case, former officer Jonathan Christian, was also held liable.

What they're saying: The mayor's office did not immediately respond to questions about Friday's verdict.

The ACLU of Colorado represented seven of the 12 protesters. In a statement legal director Mark Silverstein, said "this verdict sends a powerful compelling message not only to Denver Police Department but to police departments across the country."

By the numbers: The protesters asked for $17.5 million in total damages, but the jury settled on a lower number.

Nine protesters received $1 million each. Zach Packard, a competitive skateboarder who suffered a fractured skull and jaw, as well as a brain bleed, was given $3 million.

Elisabeth Epps, the lead plaintiff, received $1.25 million.

What to watch: Similar lawsuits across the country focused on police encounters with racial justice protesters are likely to find their way to courtrooms in the coming months.