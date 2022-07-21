Denver leader says trust in police "is shaken" after bystanders shot

A prominent city leader is calling for "additional scrutiny and accountability" of the Denver Police Department after officers shot six bystanders on a crowded street last weekend.

Driving the news: Councilwoman Robin Kniech, leader of the safety committee, said she's concerned about the community's "shaken trust" in the department after the early morning shooting in the Lower Downtown neighborhood.

In a statement issued Thursday, she expressed direct frustration at Mayor Michael Hancock's reaction in which he asked for Denver's patience amid the investigation.

"Our city's calls to patiently wait for an investigation could be perceived as conflicting with DPD statements defending the officers' actions long before those investigations are complete," Kniech noted.

"By definition, that is a mass shooting," Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca told the Denver Post.

The other side: The Denver Police Department and Hancock did not immediately respond to Axios Denver's request for comment about the councilwoman's statement.

On Wednesday, police said "in the moment, they were doing what they could to stop violence and ensure safety downtown," though they acknowledged "something could have been done differently."

Catch up quick: Police opened fire near the popular corner of Larimer and 20th streets at 1:30am after reportedly following a suspect who was involved in an earlier altercation. The suspect pulled out a gun, police said.

Seven shots were fired by three officers, with one hitting the suspect and the others injuring six bystanders. At least two of the bystanders suffered gunshot wounds.

Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of bystanders' injuries — and Cmdr. Matt Clark said "it may be difficult for us to offer conclusive evidence at any time."

What they're saying: Two of the six bystanders shot by Denver police are demanding accountability, Denver7 reports.

"Why would they do this? Why would they shoot into crowded places? Are they even trained to do what they did? Why wouldn't they care for the public rather than only care for themselves? Isn't that their job?"

— Yekalo Weldehiwet, a 26-year-old data analyst shot in the arm

"I would really just like to hear from them. Taking accountability, taking responsibility for their actions. And an apology, which I know will probably never come. ... But just how disappointed I am with the people who are supposed to be keeping us safe in situations like that."

— Bailey Alexander, a 24-year-old surgical assistant who was shot

What's next: A pair of investigations into the shooting is ongoing, the councilwoman assured the public, and neither will be conducted by Denver Police.