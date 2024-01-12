More charging stations will be installed across Texas. Photo: Brett Comer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

North Texas is expected to get 100 new electric vehicle charging stations as part of $85 million in federal energy funding.

Driving the news: The North Central Texas Council of Governments will receive $15 million to install the public EV charging stations and $70 million to build as many as five hydrogen fueling stations in the state.

Dallas-Fort Worth has more than 900 charging stations, though few are free.

The big picture: Hydrogen stations would fuel freight trucks moving across the state from Dallas-Fort Worth to Austin, Houston and San Antonio.

The project's goal is to create a hydrogen fueling corridor from Texas to southern California.

Why it matters: The Biden administration is pushing alternative fuels as more environmentally friendly options in lieu of fossil fuels.

Plus, the administration is offering incentives for hydrogen production, which would help semi-trucks move away from gas and diesel reliance and is more economical than electric freights.

Between the lines: EV adoption in Texas and some other GOP-led states has been slow. A new state law requires residents to pay $400 to register a new electric vehicle for two years and annual renewal is $200 to make up for lost gas tax revenue.

Plus, Texas is challenging the Environmental Protection Agency's vehicle emission standards for cars and trucks built between 2023 and 2026.

By the numbers: Vehicles in Dallas-Fort Worth produced more than 39 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2019, per research conducted by the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

On-road transportation — that's just us driving around — accounted for 88% of all transportation emissions, including aviation and railway freight.

Yes, but: Residential and commercial electricity use accounted for 53% of all local emissions.

What's happening: The council of governments is developing the Dallas-Fort Worth Air Quality Improvement Plan with actions to improve the region's air between 2025 and 2030.

The region's air quality does not meet federal standards.

Part of the plan is to increase EV charging options and encourage adoption of the vehicles across the area, including Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties.

Of note: Dallas ISD was just awarded $6.7 million from the EPA to replace existing school buses with zero-emission buses.

What's next: The council is hosting a listening session Jan. 24 on its air quality plan. A survey is open through the end of the month.