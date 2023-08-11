Hydrogen-powered trucks look for a lane in the fight against climate change

Share on email (opens in new window)

Hydrogen-powered semi-trucks are finally coming to market, alongside new efforts to boost hydrogen fuel.

Why it matters: Zero-emissions trucks — powered by electric batteries or hydrogen fuel cells — could help fight climate change and improve health outcomes for millions of people.

Transportation is the largest contributor to U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

Diesel truck noise and pollution is especially harmful to low-income people of color living close to major trucking corridors.

What's happening: Hydrogen is having a moment.

Long hailed as an abundant and pollution-free energy source, hydrogen has failed to take off for a host of practical reasons: It's costly and difficult to produce clean hydrogen, for instance, and there's no nationwide distribution network.

The Biden administration hopes to change that with new incentives for U.S. hydrogen production, which could help bolster sales of hydrogen-powered trucks now being introduced by a handful of manufacturers, including Toyota, Hyundai, Nikola and Cummins.

The intrigue: While it's clear that trucking needs to clean up its act, there's debate over whether that's best achieved with hydrogen or battery-electric trucks.

Conventional wisdom is that electric semi-trucks don't make sense — their batteries would have to be so large and heavy that it would limit their range and/or cargo capacity.

Hydrogen trucks don't have that weight problem and can refuel quickly, meaning less downtime. Their total cost of ownership is also lower than an electric semi, industry officials say.

Still, new U.S. Department of Energy data shows that the vast majority of freight tonnage is shipped distances of less than 250 miles — easily within the range of an electric semi.

Data: Department of Energy; Chart: Axios Visuals

Go deeper: A fascinating new video from PepsiCo, which is testing 21 Tesla semi-trucks in Sacramento, demonstrates how the giant bottler has integrated electric trucks into its operations.

Yes, but: Hydrogen trucks may still have a role to play, especially for long-haul routes and round-the-clock freight logistics operations — as long as the refueling challenges can be solved.

Driving the news: Nikola Motors, trying to put a slew of scandals and product miscues behind it, recently started producing its first hydrogen fuel cell semi-trucks in Coolidge, Arizona.

Demand has been strong, the company said, with more than 200 orders to date. Deliveries are expected to begin this fall.

The trucks boast a range of up to 500 miles and an estimated fueling time of approximately 20 minutes — similar to a diesel fill-up.

A new $40,000 clean commercial vehicle federal tax credit, along with purchase incentives of $175,000 to $250,000 in states like New Jersey and California, are helping to goose sales, the company said. Big incentives are also newly available in Canada.

Another federal tax credit for clean hydrogen production will likely stimulate demand as well, although details are still being hammered out.

Other hydrogen trucks are hitting the market, too.

Hyundai in May unveiled its new XCIENT fuel cell semi-truck for the North American market. (They're already on sale in Switzerland, Germany, Israel, South Korea and New Zealand.)

Toyota, which piloted its Class 8 fuel cell trucks at the Port of Los Angeles, is partnering with Paccar, the parent of Kenworth and Peterbilt, to bring them to market in 2024.

Hydrogen combustion engines from companies like Cummins and others are also gaining traction.

They're different from fuel cells, which create energy through a chemical reaction when hydrogen is mixed with air.

What to watch: There's still a lack of hydrogen infrastructure.

The U.S. has just 57 hydrogen stations (all in California), compared to nearly 8,000 DC fast-chargers for electric vehicles.

Most truck fleets will have their own refueling equipment, in any case.

Nikola's infrastructure division, Hyla, is deploying smaller, mobile refueling systems so customers can easily refuel their trucks until full hydrogen stations are more readily available.

What they're saying: Hydrogen has reached a "turning point," says Jason Roycht, Nikola's global head of fuel cell electric vehicle market development.

"Five years ago, we had to explain the fuel cell solution. Now that's not true anymore," he said.

The bottom line: The transportation industry will likely require both battery electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles to reach its net-zero carbon emissions goals by 2050.

Joann's thought bubble: I recently got to drive Nikola's battery-electric Tre semi-truck on a private track near Detroit. I was shocked at how effortless it was to drive — and how quiet it was.

Electric trucks, including fuel cells, are going to revolutionize transportation.