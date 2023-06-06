Share on email (opens in new window)

The Biden administration's big bet on boosting hydrogen fuel is riding on the rollout of a new Inflation Reduction Act tax credit, Jael writes.

Why it matters: Industry says the tax credit — expected as soon as this summer — could lead U.S. hydrogen production to blossom.

Depending on how it's shaped, the tax credit could be a political win, foster a nascent low-carbon tech sector, and offer Biden fresh evidence of job creation tied to his climate policies.

But it could also become a new Mountain Valley Pipeline moment, whereby Biden's efforts to implement his signature climate law wind up colliding with fossil-free activists.

That's because some charge that the credit could be a lifeline to fossil fuels if it's too widely available. "There's a lot on the table here," said Patrick Drupp, Sierra Club's director of climate policy.

The details: The IRA created a tax credit for producing and investing in hydrogen, known in D.C. colloquially by its tax jargon name: 45V.

Hydrogen is a fuel that produces no carbon emissions when burned in a fuel cell made from water via a highly technical electrolyzer process.

Companies will be able to claim up to $3 per kilogram of "clean hydrogen" they produce if they're able to meet certain labor standards.

Qualifying "clean hydrogen" must produce no more than 4 kilograms of Co2 per kilogram. It can rely on a number of energy sources, including renewables and fossil-based energy with carbon capture and underground storage.

The tax credit will help substantially drive down hydrogen economies of scale, according to an industry roadmap from the Energy Department released this week.

Between the lines: Environmentalists are urging the administration to set strict guardrails for what kinds of sites qualify for the full tax credit.

Activists want qualifying hydrogen facilities to rely on new carbon-free energy sources created to power the production process, so that any jump in energy use doesn't drain existing renewable power sources.

They're also seeking geographic and time-based limitations for when hydrogen-making can qualify, to avoid potentially stressing existing renewables and/or drawing from otherwise unused fossil power.

Without these restrictions, advocates say, the credit could wind up increasing U.S. carbon emissions.

The other side: Industry representatives have sent a flurry of letters to the Treasury Department over the past few months urging the administration to avoid adopting these requirements, claiming that they'll deter hydrogen's growth.

Frank Wolak, CEO of the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association, told Axios the law was clear in calling for a "high degree of adoption," and a "really, really simple" implementation process for the credit.

Of the climate advocates' requests, Wolak said: "[They're] three weak legs on a stool."

Our thought bubble: The fight over the IRA hydrogen production tax credit reminds us of the debate over cryptocurrency's climate impacts.

As with crypto, there is a clear case to make that new hydrogen production could hypothetically bring renewable sources online — but unfettered energy consumption can also slow the pace of an energy transition.

What's next: The IRA gave Treasury a year from its enactment to issue "regulations or other guidance" carrying out the hydrogen tax credit.