Trump-voting states are less likely to embrace electric vehicles

Note: Swings states are those with a margin of less than 1.5% in the popular vote; Data: BloombergNEF; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Politics influences whether electric vehicles are taking off in various states, according to a new report.

Why it matters: That finding, part of wider new analysis from the research firm BloombergNEF, arrives as EVs are bound up in 2024 politics.

Former President Trump, the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, is bashing President Biden's pro-EV policies, as are some rivals.

Meanwhile, EVs are dicey politics for Biden as leaders of the striking United Auto Workers fear the EV transition will leave workers behind.

Driving the news: BNEF finds links between median income and share of EVs in a state fleet, but "there is a greater relationship to date between the political leanings of a state and its EV adoption."

Yes, but: Many forces affect where EV adoption is relatively robust or low, they find.

Policy matters. California is the runaway leader, but multiple states with relatively high sales follow its vehicle emissions policies.

State purchase subsidies are in play too. So are sales laws — states that allow EV makers to bypass dealerships and sell directly to consumers tend to have somewhat higher uptake.

The intrigue: There are other influences as well. For instance, New York and Illinois lag "peer blue" states, even though both are run by pro-EV officials.

One possible reason, aside from banning direct-to-consumer sales, is they have densely populated cities where charging can be tough, the report theorizes.

What's next: The report finds opportunities for automakers, charging providers and policymakers.

Some states where adoption has yet to really take off — like Texas, Michigan, Georgia, and Illinois — have "strong fundamentals" around incentives or manufacturing bases.

Automakers that can break through in these burgeoning markets may gain a competitive edge, the BNEF report states.

What we're watching: Auto politics are center stage this week.

Biden joined the UAW picket line in Michigan on Tuesday — and didn't mention EVs in remarks to workers.

Trump speaks at an auto supplier in the state Wednesday night while GOP hopefuls are debating in California, where more criticism of Biden's EV policies is likely.

The bottom line: EVs are on the ballot in 2024.