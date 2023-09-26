Biden set to join the picket line at UAW strike in historic moment

Share on email (opens in new window)

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty

President Biden was expected to join striking autoworkers in Detroit on Tuesday, marking what's appeared to be the first time a sitting president has ever visited a picket line.

Why it matters: The pro-union Democrat is set to stand behind thousands of autoworkers leading an unprecedented strike of the Detroit Three automakers.

Driving the news: After landing in Detroit, Biden was asked about the UAW's endorsement in the 2024 presidential election, according to a White House pool report.

He said he wasn't worried.

In May, the union's president said the organization was not endorsing Biden yet, citing the growth of electric vehicles as a risk for the industry.

Biden has expressed full support for the United Auto Workers, as he vies for political support from unionized labor.

Former President Trump plans to speak Wednesday in Michigan to current and former union members.

Catch up quick: Thousands of auto workers are striking at 38 plants and distribution centers across 20 states, under the leadership of UAW president Shawn Fain, who invited Biden to their picket line.

The Detroit Three automakers — General Motors, Ford and Stellantis — have lost production of more than 16,000 vehicles, according to a Deutsche Bank analysis cited by the AP.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.