Most of the demands that the striking autoworkers are making look pretty typical — like better pay and benefits. But one stands out: The union is asking for a four-day workweek.

Why it matters: The four-day workweek has gotten a lot of buzz over the past few years among the desk-jockey class, but the UAW's putting it on the map for hourly workers, too.

How it works: The idea is workers would put in a 32-hour week and get paid for 40 hours — plus anything clocked over the 32-hour limit would count as overtime.

A shorter workweek could help these workers transition from building gas-powered vehicles to electric, Sharon Block, a professor at Harvard Law School told Marketplace.

It takes less time to assemble electric vehicles, she noted. So, workers who make the transition, under a four-day rubric, wouldn't necessarily see their pay take a hit.

Reality check: Most observers don't think this proposal has a shot. Other demands are a higher priority.

Plus: Hourly workers, outside the auto industry, are often fighting for more hours — since some employers seek to keep workers under certain thresholds for benefits.

Zoom out: Still, just the fact that the ask is on the table is yet another indicator of how work culture has shifted radically in the U.S. over the past few years.

Quiet quitting, bare minimum Mondays, putting in 85% instead of 100% — they all point to a growing sense that the hustle culture isn't all it's cracked up to be and there's more to life than work.

The bottom line: Unions were instrumental in the push for other benefits once viewed as outrageous, like weekends off, overtime pay, and employer-provided health benefits. In fact, the reason we have a five-day workweek is because of the auto industry — Henry Ford started it.