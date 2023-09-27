UAW president says he won't meet with Trump

Shawn Fain during a UAW rally in Detroit, Michigan, on Sept. 15. Photo: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain said Tuesday that he won't meet with former President Trump during his upcoming visit to Detroit.

Driving the news: "I don't think the man has any bit of care about what our workers stand for, what the working class stands for," told CNN.

"He serves the billionaire class and that's what's wrong with this country," Fain added.

The big picture: Trump is scheduled to give a prime-time speech Wednesday instead of attending the second Republican primary debate.

The 2024 GOP front-runner's trip to Michigan is likely a move to get the votes of auto workers as a historic strike plays out.

Meanwhile, President Biden joined striking autoworkers in Detroit on Tuesday, marking what appeared to be the first time a sitting president has ever visited a picket line.

Biden spoke briefly before picketing workers, flanked by Fain, who called it "a historic moment."

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

