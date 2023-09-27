Skip to main content
Politics & Policy

UAW president says he won't meet with Trump

Sareen Habeshian
Shawn Fain during a UAW rally in Detroit, Michigan, on Sept. 15.

Shawn Fain during a UAW rally in Detroit, Michigan, on Sept. 15. Photo: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain said Tuesday that he won't meet with former President Trump during his upcoming visit to Detroit.

Driving the news: "I don't think the man has any bit of care about what our workers stand for, what the working class stands for," told CNN.

  • "He serves the billionaire class and that's what's wrong with this country," Fain added.

The big picture: Trump is scheduled to give a prime-time speech Wednesday instead of attending the second Republican primary debate.

  • The 2024 GOP front-runner's trip to Michigan is likely a move to get the votes of auto workers as a historic strike plays out.

Meanwhile, President Biden joined striking autoworkers in Detroit on Tuesday, marking what appeared to be the first time a sitting president has ever visited a picket line.

  • Biden spoke briefly before picketing workers, flanked by Fain, who called it "a historic moment."
  • Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

