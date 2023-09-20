Shawn Fain speaks to the crowd during a UAW rally in Detroit, Michigan, on Sept. 15. Photo: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain criticized former President Trump on Tuesday and advised auto workers to reject his attempts at winning them over.

The big picture: The move comes as Republican presidential front-runner Trump is expected to visit Detroit next week to deliver a speech to striking union workers instead of appearing at the GOP primary debate.

What they're saying: "Every fiber of our union is being poured into fighting the billionaire class and an economy that enriches people like Donald Trump at the expense of workers," Fain said in a statement to CNN.

"We can't keep electing billionaires and millionaires that don't have any understanding what it is like to live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to get by and expecting them to solve the problems of the working class," he added.

The UAW and representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Between the lines: Michigan is a key swing state, which Trump won in 2016 only to be defeadted by Biden in 2020.

The UAW has yet to endorse Biden for re-election after backing him in 2020. Fain said Biden has to earn the powerful union's endorsement, and that its members expect "action, not words."

Biden, who describes himself as the "most pro-union president ever, urged the U.S. automakers last week to share more of their profits with striking union workers to bring a quick end to the historic labor walkout.

