White House launches billion-dollar effort to speed EV production
The White House has launched a fresh attempt to speed domestic electric vehicle production while allaying labor fears about the transition from gasoline to plugs.
Catch up fast: The Energy Department plans to provide up to $10 billion in loans and $2B in grants to help automakers convert factories to produce EVs, plug-in hybrids and more.
- It's also planning a separate $3.5B for expanding domestic production of batteries, components and materials.
- The funding is mostly from the 2022 climate law and 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill.
The intrigue: The rollout arrives amid tense contract talks between the United Auto Workers — which has been critical of some White House EV policies — and Detroit automakers. The current contract expires Sept. 14.
Why it matters: The Energy Department signaled it will make funding decisions with organized labor in mind.
- Conversion grants will prioritize projects that retain collective bargaining deals and/or applicants with wages in the top industry quartile.
- Loans, likewise, will focus on projects that "retain high-quality jobs" in current manufacturing areas.
- The eventual battery grants have similar priorities. That's important because autoworkers are fearful that manufacturers' battery ventures won't have strong enough pay.
What they're saying: John Miller of TD Cowen Washington Research Group said the timing signals a White House attempt to intervene in the labor talks, calling the UAW the target audience.
- While negotiations are focused on near-term pay and benefits, "the lingering background concern" is the number of workers needed for EVs compared to internal combustion models, he said.
- Miller, in a note, also said it could be an effort to ease automakers' concerns about brewing EPA rules that aim to make EVs two-thirds of light-duty sales by 2032.
- He calls the funding announcement an "olive branch" to help lower capital costs of aggressive regulatory targets.
What we're watching: Which companies and projects get the money as applications and awards unfold.
The bottom line: The White House wants to avoid a collision between climate and labor goals.
