Where to charge your car for free in Dallas

Data: U.S. Department of Energy; Map: Axios Visuals

There are 180 electric vehicle charging stations in Dallas, but only 42 are free, according to data from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Driving the news: The Biden administration has kicked off a $5 billion program to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging networks nationwide, which could finally address a huge barrier to EV purchases: charging anxiety.

Why it matters: Dallas has big goals to increase access to electric charging stations, which are mostly in the northern, wealthier sections of the city.

City leaders hope to have 1,500 charging outlets by 2030, up from 380 last fall, and for all transit vehicles used by DART, the city and Dallas ISD to be fully electric by 2030.

By the numbers: Data shows that most electric vehicles registered in Dallas are within a half mile of a charging station, according to an environment and sustainability committee briefing in December.

67% of multi-family properties in low-income and high minority population areas are more than a half mile from a charging station.

38,000 electric vehicles are registered in North Texas and about 7,300 in Dallas.

Of note: Electric vehicle sales made up nearly 9% of car sales in 2021 but are predicted to account for as much as 30% of the sales by 2025 globally.

The bottom line: The infrastructure isn't quite there yet to make electric vehicles widely accessible.