Taking stock of the global electric vehicle race

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Taking stock of the global electric vehicle race

Ben Geman
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Expand chart
Data: International Energy Agency via EV-volumes.com; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The electric vehicle market is poised for both rapid growth and fundamental reshaping as a tsunami of new models start reaching drivers.

The big picture: Global EV sales — battery-electric and plug-in hybrid combined — more than doubled last year to around 6.6 million vehicles. They accounted for 8.6% of the global light-duty vehicle market, compared to about 2.5% in 2019, per a new International Energy Agency commentary.

Our thought bubbles: Here are a few takeaways from the latest sales data and analyses...

EVs are not yet a truly global trend. According to IEA, China, Europe and the U.S. together account for about two-thirds of the global car market but 90% of EV sales. The chart above shows the top 5 global EV companies in 2021. EVs were below 1% of sales in Brazil, India, Indonesia and Japan last year, per IEA.

Policy is still really important — think EU carbon rules and subsidies there and in China — but there are more forces spurring EV purchases now.

  • "Government policies remain the key driving force for global electric car markets, but their dynamism in 2021 also reflects a very active year on the part of the automotive industry," IEA notes.
  • Big automakers like GM are ramping up investment plans and setting aggressive sales growth targets.

Lots of new models are about to reach consumers. Per the consultancy IHS Markit, there will be 146 EV models available in the U.S. in 2025, compared to just 24 in 2020.

The supply chain crunch is real. Last year saw significant price increases for steel, lithium, nickel and other metals, and chip shortages."

  • For the first time, supply side bottlenecks are becoming a real challenge to the electrification of road transport and are adding to traditional demand side challenges," IEA said.

Tesla's on top but its dominance could erode. The company led the world in global sales with 936,000 units last year, IEA notes, and another growth surge is projected in 2022.

  • But overall the market is growing fast and lots of new entrants are arriving. Analysts see the ongoing loss of Tesla's U.S. market share even as its sales grow.
  • A recent Bank of America note sees Tesla's share of U.S. EV sales falling from 78% in 2018 to around 20% in 2024. IHS Markit sees Tesla with less than 15% of U.S. sales by 2027.
  • But that says more about EV growth than any weakness from Tesla, and investors seem to agree, with the company boasting a market cap close to $1 trillion despite growing competition.

Electric vehicles remain a small slice of U.S. sales, but the battle among big U.S. automakers for the market of the future is intensifying.

Driving the news: General Motors, when reporting earnings yesterday, talked up the acceleration of its EV output and launches and signaled it may expand its existing plans to invest $35 billion in electric and autonomous tech in the 2020-2025 period.

  • "To deliver this acceleration, we are pulling ahead significant investment into the 2022 to 2025 time frame, and we will share more details as we further refine our plans," CEO Mary Barra said on an earnings call, touting investments in the needed battery supply chain.

The intrigue: Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, reported Tuesday that Ford may add significantly to current plans to invest $30 billion into electrification through 2025.

  • The company is "planning a major reorganization to prepare for the electric future," it reports. Ford did not respond to an inquiry.

Go deeper: A roadway will charge your EV while you're driving

Go deeper

TuAnh Dam
1 hour ago - Sports

Washington Football Team changes name to Washington Commanders

Photo: Patrick Semansky/AP

The Washington Football Team said on Wednesday that it will change its name to the Washington Commanders.

The big picture: The announcement ends an 18-month wait for the NFL franchise's new name and follows years of complaints from fans, politicians and corporate sponsors that its previous moniker was a racial slur.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Prepping for "Category 6" hurricanes, using a new wind tunnel

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A trend toward rapidly intensifying, powerful hurricanes in recent years is spurring experts to examine more closely how to prepare communities to better withstand such violent weather.

Driving the news: The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) recently awarded about $13 million over four years to Florida International University's (FIU) Extreme Events Institute to support the design of what is essentially a "Category 6" storm simulator.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Hawley calls on Biden to drop support for Ukraine membership in NATO

Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is calling on the Biden administration to drop longstanding U.S. support for Ukraine's eventual membership in NATO, arguing that a binding commitment to defend the country would undermine efforts to counter China.

Why it matters: Hawley is staking out a position increasingly supported by the Republican base but historically at odds with the mainstream GOP consensus still backed by his Senate colleagues.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!