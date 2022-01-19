Analysts: Electric vehicle sales slated for 2022 surge

Data: BloombergNEF, MarkLines, Jato, JADA, Motie; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Global sales of electric passenger vehicles are projected to surpass 10.5 million this year, about 4 million above 2021 levels, as the tech grows more mainstream, the research firm BloombergNEF said in a new report.

Driving the news: Its 2022 outlook for battery-electric and plug-in hybrids sees a number of forces rowing in the same direction.

There are more models on the market, tougher climate policies, fleet purchases, automakers pushing cars with a plug, and other factors.

Why it matters: While noting policy is important, the analysis also states, "the passenger EV market is shifting from one driven by policy to one driven by organic consumer demand."

Zoom in: Here are a few other takeaways from the 2022 outlook...

China remains the biggest market and is projected to account for over half of global sales this year, with Europe around 30% and the U.S. the third-largest market.

The market for commercial-use electric delivery vans and trucks is growing. Bloomberg sees a 75% increase in zero-emissions sales this year.

Yes, but: "The surge in EV demand is putting unprecedented pressure on supply chains, and we expect prices for raw materials like lithium and nickel to remain high."

What we're watching: Congress. The push by Democrats to greatly expand consumer purchase incentives is stuck as the wider social spending and climate package lacks enough Senate votes.