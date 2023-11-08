Share on email (opens in new window)

Texas voters approved all but one of 14 constitutional amendments, including a massive property tax package intended to cut taxes for homes by increasing the school district homestead exemption.

The big picture: The propositions ranged from infrastructure improvements to farming rights.

Roughly 2.5 million Texans voted in the election, per the Texas secretary of state's office.

Context: Because Texas doesn't have an income tax, its public institutions mainly rely on sales taxes and property taxes.

The state is expecting an unprecedented budget surplus this year, allowing lawmakers to put the property tax cut on the ballot.

How it works: Proposition 4, approved by 83% of voters, will increase the school district homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000 and authorize the Legislature to temporarily limit the maximum appraised value of residential and commercial properties.

The state plans to pay school districts billions of dollars to help cover the difference in funding that would come from property taxes.

The owner of a home appraised at $340,000 under the average school tax rate would have spent $940 less in property taxes if the ballot measure were in place last year, per the Texas Tribune.

Texas teachers had opposed the measure, saying it will "remove a constitutional source of future dedicated funding for public school."

What they're saying: "Congratulations Texans! You voted yourself an $18 Billion property tax cut. The largest in Texas history," Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted.

Zoom out: Voters also overwhelmingly approved a new parks conservation fund for creating and improving state parks, a pension boost for retired educators, expanded high-speed broadband access and water infrastructure improvements.

A proposition that will prohibit the creation of a wealth tax in the future also passed.

Yes, but: Voters rejected Proposition 13, which would have increased the mandatory retirement age for state justices and judges, with 63% of the vote against the measure.

Zoom in: Several North Texas school districts — including Lewisville ISD, Cedar Hill ISD and Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD — got approval from voters on bond packages for infrastructure and building improvements through property tax increases.

Meanwhile: Count popular Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker out of the upcoming race to replace U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, who announced recently that she will retire next year.