Texans have the chance to vote on 14 constitutional amendments that could expand broadband access, reduce property taxes and add state park land.

Why it matters: Many of the propositions will act as major investments in infrastructure, power plants and higher education research by taking advantage of this year's massive state budget surplus.

Driving the news: Early voting begins Monday and continues through Nov. 3.

State of play: The Texas Legislature passed more than 750 laws this year and decided on propositions for the ballot.

This year's election has the most propositions since 2007.

The propositions:

🧑‍🌾 Farming rights: Proposition 1 would protect "the right to engage in farming" and other wildlife management, preventing cities from banning farming in their limits for no specific reason.

🚸 Child care facility tax breaks: Proposition 2 would allow cities and counties to exempt child care providers from property taxes for their facilities. The value of the exemption must be at least 50% of the appraisal.

💰 No wealth tax: Proposition 3 would prohibit the creation of a wealth tax.

🏘 Reducing property taxes: Proposition 4, from the second special legislative session, would send billions to school districts so they can cut their property tax rates. The amendment would raise the school district homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000.

🧑‍🔬 Creating research funds: Proposition 5 would create the Texas University Fund to give higher education institutions money to become major research hubs.

💧 Creating a water fund: Proposition 6 would invest $1 billion for new water supply and infrastructure improvements.

🔌 Creating an energy fund: Proposition 7 would create a Texas fund for constructing, maintaining and modernizing electric generation facilities.

📶 Expanding broadband access: Proposition 8 would invest $1.5 billion in internet and telecommunications infrastructure projects.

🧑‍🏫 Adjusting teacher retirement: Proposition 9 would move $3.3 billion from the general fund into the Teacher Retirement System of Texas to give a cost-of-living adjustment to retired teachers.

🩺 Medical supply chain help: Proposition 10 would exempt medical or biomedical manufacturing equipment or inventory from property taxation to "protect the Texas healthcare network."

The exemption could cost school districts about $207 million in estimated property tax revenue over five years. Opponents say the goal of the amendment could be achieved without costing districts money, per the Texas Tribune.

🧑‍⚖️ Increasing judicial ages: Proposition 13 would raise the minimum retirement age for state judges from 70 to 75 and would set the mandatory retirement age at 79 instead of the current mandatory of 75.

🌳 Adding park space: Proposition 14 would create a $1 billion fund to create new parks and expand current state parks.

Of note: Propositions 11 and 12 are specific to El Paso and Galveston counties.

What's next: The elections office must receive your application to vote by mail by Friday.