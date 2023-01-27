What Texas' surplus could mean for residents

This is not in Texas. But it could be. Maybe. Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images

An unprecedented $32.7 billion surplus is about to make it rain in Texas.

Driving the news: State Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the state will also have $188.2 billion in general revenue during the 2024-2025 fiscal year, a 26% increase from the last biennium.

Why it matters: Hegar is calling it a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that as taxpayers, the surplus is our money.

The latest: Texas leaders are already piping in with some ideas for what to do with the historic surplus.

Abbott pledged to provide the largest property tax cut in state history.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants to raise the annual homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000, reducing the amount on which homeowners must pay property taxes.

Texas public university leaders are seeking nearly $1 billion toward higher education in exchange for holding tuition flat for two years, per the Texas Tribune.

Meanwhile, the Texas State Teachers Association wants some of the money to go toward schools, teachers' pay and retirement.

What we're watching: Whether any money will go toward the long-awaited but sluggish bullet train project to make travel between Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio easier.

💭 Our thought bubble: Here are some other very realistic options we have in mind.