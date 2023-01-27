What Texas' surplus could mean for residents
An unprecedented $32.7 billion surplus is about to make it rain in Texas.
Driving the news: State Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the state will also have $188.2 billion in general revenue during the 2024-2025 fiscal year, a 26% increase from the last biennium.
Why it matters: Hegar is calling it a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
- Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that as taxpayers, the surplus is our money.
The latest: Texas leaders are already piping in with some ideas for what to do with the historic surplus.
- Abbott pledged to provide the largest property tax cut in state history.
- Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants to raise the annual homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000, reducing the amount on which homeowners must pay property taxes.
- Texas public university leaders are seeking nearly $1 billion toward higher education in exchange for holding tuition flat for two years, per the Texas Tribune.
- Meanwhile, the Texas State Teachers Association wants some of the money to go toward schools, teachers' pay and retirement.
What we're watching: Whether any money will go toward the long-awaited but sluggish bullet train project to make travel between Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio easier.
💭 Our thought bubble: Here are some other very realistic options we have in mind.
- A full-fledged public transit system within major metro cities and their suburbs.
- More affordable housing projects across the state.
- Long-term housing for homeless people.
- Student debt relief for Texans with state education loans.
- Adding more solar panels to homes, giving Texans the freedom to generate their own energy.
- More resources to solve the county jails' overpopulation.
