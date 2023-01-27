22 mins ago - News

What Texas' surplus could mean for residents

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
A photo of a bullet train in Japan

This is not in Texas. But it could be. Maybe. Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images

An unprecedented $32.7 billion surplus is about to make it rain in Texas.

Driving the news: State Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the state will also have $188.2 billion in general revenue during the 2024-2025 fiscal year, a 26% increase from the last biennium.

Why it matters: Hegar is calling it a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

  • Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that as taxpayers, the surplus is our money.

The latest: Texas leaders are already piping in with some ideas for what to do with the historic surplus.

What we're watching: Whether any money will go toward the long-awaited but sluggish bullet train project to make travel between Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio easier.

💭 Our thought bubble: Here are some other very realistic options we have in mind.

  • A full-fledged public transit system within major metro cities and their suburbs.
  • More affordable housing projects across the state.
  • Long-term housing for homeless people.
  • Student debt relief for Texans with state education loans.
  • Adding more solar panels to homes, giving Texans the freedom to generate their own energy.
  • More resources to solve the county jails' overpopulation.
