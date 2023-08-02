North Texas housing draws out-of-state interest

Data: Zillow; Note: Origins include the entire metro area; Chart: Axios Visuals

Most pre-pandemic moves were motivated by job changes, but now housing affordability is driving cross-state relocations, experts say.

The big picture: Since 2021, there has been an exodus from high-cost tech hubs along the West Coast — including the Bay Area and Seattle — for more affordable mountain region states and Texas, Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr says.

The Texas population is booming, and Fort Worth added the most residents in the yearlong period that ended in July 2022.

By the numbers: Nearly 75% of page views for Zillow listings in Dallas-Fort Worth are from locals, according to first-quarter Zillow data shared with Axios.

Houston residents tied with Los Angeles residents for searches in D-FW.

Angelenos led in out-of-state searches for D-FW listings, followed by New Yorkers and Chicagoans.

Yes, but: Fewer people are looking to relocate right now due to high housing costs. Across the U.S., the number of Redfin users searching for homes within their metro is down 18% from a year ago, per a June report.

Meanwhile, the number of users surfing listings in a new area dropped 7%.

Compared with last year, a lower percentage of Zillow searches for D-FW listings came from other cities. About 2% of all searches during the first quarter of 2022 were from Los Angeles, dropping to 1.6% this year.

Between the lines: If people are moving right now, it's in search of cheaper housing elsewhere.

What's next: Growing environmental concerns will start to influence migration patterns, though affordability will likely still be the No.1 driver, Marr predicts.