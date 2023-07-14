A Dallas resident's perspective on Chicago
The population shift south is putting the Dallas region on the path to becoming the third largest metro in the country, supplanting Chicago.
- But can Dallas really compete with the culture, history and experience of living in Chicago?
Driving the news: The Dallas metro is starting to get more recognition nationally. The bustling and delicious Dallas dining scene has caught the attention of the New York Times.
- And Freakonomics Radio aired two episodes on why everyone is moving to Dallas — well, Frisco.
State of play: Even with Chicago's population losses, the city proper still has more people than Dallas. Dallas and Fort Worth's combined 2.3 million residents fall short of Chicago's nearly 2.7 million.
- The primary drivers of population gains in D-FW are increasing recognition that Fort Worth is great, and suburban sprawl.
Details: The cost of living in Dallas is 16% lower than in Chicago, per Forbes' calculator.
- But Chicago has better green space access, with 98% of residents living within a 10-minute walk of a park. Just 73% of Dallasites and 61% of Fort Worth residents are within a 10-minute walk to a park.
- And Chicago residents can get away with not having a car because of the excellent train system that runs through the city and to the suburbs.
Reality check: Loving a city is not always about calculations or comparisons. It's about the experiences. Here's what we noticed during a recent visit:
- Chicago has a street festival in at least one of its neighborhoods pretty much every weekend during the summer.
- Pedestrians boldly walk across the middle of a street using a crosswalk and the cars actually stop.
- There are beaches. 🏖️
What we did: Visited Millennium Park. There was a gospel festival during our trip and plenty of handprints left on the Bean.
- Ate our weight in pie at Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits and enjoyed delectable pasta at Tortello.
- Tried burritos at Lonesome Rose. The Texans were more impressed with the margaritas.
- Wandered through the Garfield Park Conservatory and wished Dallas had one like it.
- Devoured cheezborgers at Billy Goat Tavern & Grill.
The bottom line: The high in Chicago today is in the mid-80s, the same as the low in Dallas. Make of that what you will.
- Check back in November, though.
