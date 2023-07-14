A Dallas resident's perspective on Chicago

The population shift south is putting the Dallas region on the path to becoming the third largest metro in the country, supplanting Chicago.

But can Dallas really compete with the culture, history and experience of living in Chicago?

Driving the news: The Dallas metro is starting to get more recognition nationally. The bustling and delicious Dallas dining scene has caught the attention of the New York Times.

And Freakonomics Radio aired two episodes on why everyone is moving to Dallas — well, Frisco.

State of play: Even with Chicago's population losses, the city proper still has more people than Dallas. Dallas and Fort Worth's combined 2.3 million residents fall short of Chicago's nearly 2.7 million.

The primary drivers of population gains in D-FW are increasing recognition that Fort Worth is great, and suburban sprawl.

Details: The cost of living in Dallas is 16% lower than in Chicago, per Forbes' calculator.

But Chicago has better green space access, with 98% of residents living within a 10-minute walk of a park. Just 73% of Dallasites and 61% of Fort Worth residents are within a 10-minute walk to a park.

And Chicago residents can get away with not having a car because of the excellent train system that runs through the city and to the suburbs.

Reality check: Loving a city is not always about calculations or comparisons. It's about the experiences. Here's what we noticed during a recent visit:

Chicago has a street festival in at least one of its neighborhoods pretty much every weekend during the summer.

Pedestrians boldly walk across the middle of a street using a crosswalk and the cars actually stop.

There are beaches. 🏖️

What we did: Visited Millennium Park. There was a gospel festival during our trip and plenty of handprints left on the Bean.

The bottom line: The high in Chicago today is in the mid-80s, the same as the low in Dallas. Make of that what you will.