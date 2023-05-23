Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Fort Worth added 19,000 residents from July 2021 to July 2022, more than any other city in the country, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data.

The city's population was just shy of 957,000 as of 2022..

The big picture: Texas has six of the South's nine fastest-growing cities, part of the state's continuing population boom.

Details: Little Elm's population grew 8% between July 2021 and July 2022, making it the fifth fastest-growing city in the country.

Georgetown was the fastest-growing city by percentage, with a 14.4% increase in population.

By the numbers: Fort Worth has grown substantially, adding 33,133 people between July 2020 and July 2022.

Dallas' population dropped by more than 4,000 people during the same period.

Arlington, which added fewer than 1,000 people, remains the third most populous city in North Texas with about 394,000 residents as of July 2022.

Of note: Rockwall was one of three U.S. cities added to the list of places with more than 50,000 people in 2022. Its population reached 51,461.

Zoom out: Austin is now the 10th-largest city in the country, just behind Dallas, with 974,447 people.

Houston remains the fourth-largest city, and San Antonio the seventh.

The bottom line: The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area had the country's highest numeric population increase between 2021 and 2022 with an addition of 170,396 people.