Texas' population is booming

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

With last year's population surge, Texas became the only state other than California with a resident population above 30 million.

Driving the news: Texas saw the most population growth among the U.S. states between 2021 and 2022, per the U.S. Census Bureau.

By the numbers: The Lone Star State added 470,708 people between July 2021 and July 2022, reaching a total population of 30,029,572, according to data released late last month.

Texas' population grew in three ways: net domestic migration (230,961), net international migration (118,614) and natural increase (118,159).

Yes, but: Florida saw the largest percentage increase in population at 1.9%. Texas grew by 1.6%.