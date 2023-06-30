Texas Rangers are lone MLB team to ignore Pride Month
The Texas Rangers are the only MLB team to not recognize Pride Month or host an LGBTQ+ night.
Driving the news: Friday is the last day of Pride Month, recognized every June since 1999.
State of play: The Rangers and the Houston Astros were the only MLB clubs to not host a Pride night until the Astros hosted their first in 2021 in a game against the Rangers.
- Every other professional sports team in North Texas celebrates Pride Month or recognizes LGBTQ+ people on other nights of the year.
The big picture: Global acceptance of gay and lesbian people has risen in the past 10 years. And 63% of Americans say they feel comfortable around LGBTQ+ people, per a recent Axios-Ipsos poll.
Yes, but: The Human Rights Campaign recently declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S., the first time the organization has made such a warning in its 40-year history, reports Axios' Erin Doherty.
- The organization pointed to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country, including in Texas.
Zoom in: FC Dallas hosted a "Y'all Means All" night on June 3, and representatives from the club attended the Dallas Pride Festival.
- The Dallas Wings also hosted a Pride night this month.
Meanwhile: The Cowboys sell Pride-themed gear. And the Mavericks hosted a Pride night in November.
Flashback: The Chicago Cubs started the Pride night tradition in 2001.
- Dallas billionaire Ray Davis became principal owner of the Rangers in 2010. Team employees told The Athletic they believe the decision not to host a Pride night comes from the owners.
What they're saying: "Our commitment is to make everyone feel welcome and included in Rangers baseball. That means in our ballpark, at every game, and in all we do — for both our fans and our employees," team representatives said.
Of note: Arlington, where the Rangers play, officially recognizes Pride Month. Mayor Jim Ross signed a proclamation saying the city is committed to creating "a solid, unified society where hatred and inequality of any group is unacceptable."
