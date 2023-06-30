Texas Rangers are lone MLB team to ignore Pride Month

Citi Field in Queens, New York, was painted rainbow bright during a game this week. Photo: Tasha Tsiaperas/Axios

The Texas Rangers are the only MLB team to not recognize Pride Month or host an LGBTQ+ night.

Driving the news: Friday is the last day of Pride Month, recognized every June since 1999.

State of play: The Rangers and the Houston Astros were the only MLB clubs to not host a Pride night until the Astros hosted their first in 2021 in a game against the Rangers.

Every other professional sports team in North Texas celebrates Pride Month or recognizes LGBTQ+ people on other nights of the year.

The big picture: Global acceptance of gay and lesbian people has risen in the past 10 years. And 63% of Americans say they feel comfortable around LGBTQ+ people, per a recent Axios-Ipsos poll.

Yes, but: The Human Rights Campaign recently declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S., the first time the organization has made such a warning in its 40-year history, reports Axios' Erin Doherty.

The organization pointed to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country, including in Texas.

Zoom in: FC Dallas hosted a "Y'all Means All" night on June 3, and representatives from the club attended the Dallas Pride Festival.

The Dallas Wings also hosted a Pride night this month.

Meanwhile: The Cowboys sell Pride-themed gear. And the Mavericks hosted a Pride night in November.

Flashback: The Chicago Cubs started the Pride night tradition in 2001.

Dallas billionaire Ray Davis became principal owner of the Rangers in 2010. Team employees told The Athletic they believe the decision not to host a Pride night comes from the owners.

What they're saying: "Our commitment is to make everyone feel welcome and included in Rangers baseball. That means in our ballpark, at every game, and in all we do — for both our fans and our employees," team representatives said.

Of note: Arlington, where the Rangers play, officially recognizes Pride Month. Mayor Jim Ross signed a proclamation saying the city is committed to creating "a solid, unified society where hatred and inequality of any group is unacceptable."