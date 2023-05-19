Axios-Ipsos poll: "No clear agreement" on Americans' LGBTQ opinions

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Axios Visuals

Many Americans lack fully developed views on LGBTQ issues and sexual identity as more states enact laws restricting access to transgender health care, according to the latest Axios-Ipsos American Health Index.

Why it matters: The views of a large segment of voters could be highly malleable as politicians elevate the issue in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

There's "no clear agreement" among Americans around how a person chooses to identify, said Mallory Newall, vice president of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs.

While 63% of Americans say they feel comfortable around LGBTQ people, "that level of comfort and their own attitudes toward gender identity and gender expression are not yet fully formed," she added.

The big picture: A plurality of Americans believe that people should be able to decide their gender identity, but when asked specifically about teenagers, support wained.

44% agree that people should be able to choose their gender identity, 31% disagree and 24% don't take a position.

When it comes to teens choosing, 44% disagree, 33% agree and 22% neither agree nor disagree.

Between the lines: Most legislation limiting access to gender-affirming care focuses on prohibiting health providers from offering it to trans youth.

Zoom in: 38% say parents who support their trans children with their gender transition are committing something akin to child abuse, while 36% disagree.

24% don't take a position.

Yes, but: The biggest division was along partisan lines, with 64% of Democrats supporting people's ability to choose their gender identity, compared to 24% of Republicans.

Asked specifically about teenagers, 55% of Democrats said they should choose their gender identify while just 12% of Republicans took that position.

There were less pronounced divisions by age and educational attainment.

Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted May 12-15 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,095 general population adults age 18 or older.

The margin of sampling error is ±3.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the entire sample of adults.

